Where's the ambassador?

Police in Rio de Janeiro say Greek ambassador to Brazil has gone missing. Investigation underway to locate missing ambassador.

Police in Rio de Janeiro announced that they are investigating the disappearance of the Greek ambassador to Brazil Thursday.

According to the police statement, Ambassador Kyriakos Amoiridis was last seen Monday night. His last known location was not given.

The Greek embassy in the capital of Brasilia and the Greek consulate in Rio de Janeiro did not respond to queries from the Associated Press as to the current whereabouts of Ambassador Amoiridis.

According to the website of the Greek embassy in Brazil, Ambassador Amoiridis has served as a diplomat since 1985. He became Greece's ambassador to Brazil in 2016.