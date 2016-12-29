BUYcott fights BDS in Canada

The Canadian Jewish Advocacy (CIJA) has responded to the boycott campaigns of the BDS by proposing an anti-boycott campaign of its own under the title BUYcott Israel. BUYcott aims to support Israel by encouraging the purchase of products and services from Israel. Purchasing Israeli-made merchandise is a great way to send a positive message of support for Israel.

BUYcott has chosen eight items manufactured in Israel corresponding to the eight days of Hanukkah and is actively encouraging their purchase: Soda Stream, Elite coffee, Dead Sea Products (Ahava), Israeli wines, Naot shoes, books by Israelis, Israeli promotional brochures, and El Al flights.

CIJA has scored a number of victories over the past few years in foiling BDS initiatives. Among other things the Canadian parliament has approved anti-boycott Israel laws and the organization also prevented anti-Israel decisions in a number of universities.