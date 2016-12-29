Lebanon approves new Cabinet

Lebanon's parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a national unity Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri and in which the Hezbollah terrorist group is a key member.

The vote of confidence came after lawmakers heard and debated the new government's policy statement, outlining its priorities for the coming months, reported The Associated Press.

The 128-member assembly approved the new Cabinet 87 to 4, with one abstention. Only 92 members attended the session.

The 30-member national unity Cabinet headed by Hariri was announced on December 18, nearly two months after the election of President Michel Aoun.

Aoun was elected president in late October, ending a two-year political vacuum which occurred as the Lebanese parliament had 33 times failed to elect a new head of state due to lack of a quorum.

The 46-year-old Hariri, who has already once served as Lebanese prime minister, is anti-Syria and a fierce opponent of Hezbollah, which backs the government of Bashar Al-Assad in Syria and is actively involved in the fighting there.

Hariri is the son of former prime minister Rafik Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005, an act blamed on Hezbollah.

Despite these facts, however, Hezbollah has two ministers in the new Cabinet.