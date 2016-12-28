Israeli technology saves lives in Chile earthquake

Officials in Chile relied on Israeli technology in ordering a mass evacuation following, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country Sunday.

No fatalities were reported immediately following the temblor.

An Israeli company, eVigilo, developed the early warning system that delivers alerts to thousands of cellphones in threatened areas, The Jerusalem Post reported. The Netanya-based startup won a contract with Chile’s emergency authority ONEMI in 2010, and its technology was proven in 2014 when that year’s earthquake death count was just five people, according to the Post.

After detecting Sunday’s earthquake, Chile’s National Emergency Office ordered more than 4,000 residents and tourists to evacuate coastal areas in case of a tsunami. eVigilo’s SMART Broadcast system, developed to warn Israelis about incoming missiles, delivered those orders in less than 20 seconds.