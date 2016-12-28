Jerusalem Planning Committee approves City of David building

The leftist Ir Amim organization claimed that a Jerusalem municipal panel approved the construction of a four story building for Jeiwsh residents in the area surrounding the City of David Wednesday. This follows reports that the Jerusalem District Planning Committee Wednesday postponed a discussion of requests on building permits for 490 homes in Ramot and Ramat Shlomo in accordance with a request by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The request for the building had been submitted by members of Ateret Cohanim, an organization dedicated to building Jewish homes in East Jerusalem.

Ir Amim released a statement: "Today, while attention has been focused on the removal of ... building permits ... the committee proceeded to approve a controversial project in one of the most flammable neighborhoods in east Jerusalem."

The move comes despite last week's UN resolution which called on Israel not to build in Judea and Samaria or in the areas in Jerusalem conquered during the Six Day War.

The US State Department announced that Secretary of State John Kerry intends to offer a "comprehensive vision" Wednesday for how Middle East peace can be achieved at the forthcoming Paris Conference on Peace. Netanyahu requested not to approve the building in Ramot and Ramat Shlomo in order to ease tensions with the US administration.