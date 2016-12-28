Hamas terrorist infiltrated into Israel, arrested

It was released for publication that a Hamas terrorist, who has been a member of Hamas' military wing in Gaza for ten years, has been arrested after crossing the border into Israel.

His interrogation was conducted by Shin Bet and Israeli police jointly.

His name is Balael Razaina, 24, resident of Gaza who was arrested about a month ago after crossing the border into Israel. He is the brother of Mustafa Razaina, head of the Hamas internal security apparatus in northern Gaza.

The investigation revealed that Razaina belongs to the Izzadin a Qasam arm of Hamas, its military wing, and within this framework was involved in extensive terror activity on behalf of the organization which included sniping exercises, armed patrols, and tunnel-digging operations.

The Shin Bet notes that Balael, most of whose Hamas career has consisted of tunnel operations and assisting his brother Mustafa, provided extensive information about Hamas' tunnel-digging operations and methods. In this connection it came up in interrogations that a tunnel was dug in his house that led to the area tunnel network and served as weapons storage.

Similarly, Balael provided information on various Hamas installations, about his sniping functions, and on many other Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives.

During Tzuk Eitan, Balael acted as courier between his brother and other Hamas officials. It was also revealed that during Operation Protective Edge (Tzuk Eitan) his brother and other senior Hamas officials hid in the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza and from there they directed their war, and that Hamas Internal Security officials directed fighting from private citizen's homes.

The Shin Bet points out that "the information revealed in the Shin Bet investigation about Hamas use of civilian homes for the advancement of their terror operations provides another example of the repeated violations of international law by Hamas and the other Gaza terror organizations.

"The information gleaned during the investigation, together with information from other Hamas interrogations of the past year, outlines the extensive preparations being conducted by Hamas for armed conflict with Israel."

Today a severe indictment is being handed down in the Beer Sheva district court charging Razaina with membership in a terror organization and weapons charges.