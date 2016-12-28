Dutch police: Berlin suspect may have visited Netherlands

Dutch police announced on Wednesday they were investigating whether 24-year-old Anis Amri had passed through the Netherlands

On December 19, a man plowed into a crowd of civilians at Berlin's Christmas market, killing 12 people. That man is believed to be Amri, who was killed in a shooting match in Italy on December 23.

National Prosecutor's Office Spokesman Wim de Bruin said there were signs Amri had passed through the Netherlands on his way to France. However, he also said full details are not available since investigations are not yet complete.