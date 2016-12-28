Report: Britain forced New Zealand to vote for UN resolution

New report says New Zealand wanted to freeze Palestinian Authority efforts in UN, was overruled by Britain.

According to Haaretz, The British secretly worked the Palestinian Authority, urging New Zealand to move ahead with the resolution.

On Friday, just before the UN Security Council voted on Resolution 2334, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanayhu spoke to New Zealand Foreign Minister Murray McCully.

New Zealand, together with Senegal, Malaysia, and Venezuela, was leading the move to resubmit the resolution, even though Egypt, who had submitted the resolution, had already backed out.

A few hours earlier, a senior official in the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem called New Zealand’s ambassador to Israel, Jonathan Curr, and warned that if New Zealand’s move came to a vote, Israel might close its embassy in Wellington in protest.

Netanyahu’s phone call to McCully was almost his last attempt to prevent the vote, or at least to postpone it and buy a little time. Western diplomats say the conversation was harsh and very tense and Netanyahu let loose with sharp threats, perhaps unprecedented in relations between Israel and another Western country.

"This is a scandalous decision. I’m asking that you not support it and not promote it," Netanyahu told McCully, according to the Western diplomats, who asked to remain unnamed due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"If you continue to promote this resolution from our point of view it will be a declaration of war. It will rupture the relations and there will be consequences. We’ll recall our ambassador to Jerusalem."

"This resolution conforms to our policy and we will move it forward," McCully told Netanyahu.

New Zealand has since requested the Israeli Embassy stay open.

According to Haaretz, the Western diplomats said McCully, who over the past two years had been consistently pushing the Israeli-Palestinian issue in the UN Security Council, spoke with Netanyahu about the resolution his country wanted to promote.

New Zealand's preferred version was much more moderate than the resolution passed in the UN on Friday.

Though it did mention freezing construction in Judea and Samaria, it also mentioned freezing the Palestinian Authority's efforts in the UN and the International Criminal Court in The Hague, and called for direct negotiations without preconditions.

The new UN Security Council resolution claims Israel has no authority over Judea and Samaria, and all Israeli citizens living in the area are international criminals.