Prof. Aryeh Eldad, M.D. and former MK: War between civilizations

"...so that as many as possible can understand radical Islam and what awaits the world if it is not stopped..."

Prof. Aryeh Eldad, M.D., Israeli physician and politician, and former member of the Knesset for the National Union and Otzma LeYisrael, has for the first time released a statement that he requested be widely distributed. According to Dr. Eldad, understanding today's conflict merely as a territorial dispute, and not a war between deprives us of the doctrinal basis to effectively pursue a conclusion of hostilities.

Dr. Eldad writes: "I was instrumental in establishing the Israeli National Skin Bank, which is the largest in the world. The National Skin Bank stores skin for everyday needs as well as for war time or mass casualty situations. The skin bank is hosted at the Hadassah Ein Kerem University hospital in Jerusalem where I was the Chairman of plastic surgery. This is how I was asked to supply skin for an (Muslim) Arab woman from Gaza, who was hospitalized in Soroka Hospital in Beersheva, after her family burned her. Usually, such atrocities happen among (Muslim) Arab families when the women are suspected of having an affair.

"We supplied all the needed Homograft for her treatment. She was successfully treated by my friend and colleague, Prof. Lior Rosenberg, and discharged to return to Gaza. She was invited for regular follow-up visits to the outpatient clinic in Be'er-Sheva.

"One day she was caught at a border crossing wearing a suicide belt. Her mission was to explode herself in the outpatient clinic of the hospital where they saved her life. It seems that her family promised her that if she did that, they would forgive her. This is only one example of the war between Jews and Muslims in the Land of Israel. It is not a territorial conflict. This is a civilizational conflict, or rather a war between civilization and barbarism. Bibi Netanyahu gets it, Obama does not.

"I have never written before asking to please forward onwards, so that as many as possible can understand radical Islam and what awaits the world if it is not stopped."