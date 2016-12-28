Yesha Council member: Kerry is a liar, he's not saying the truth

Efrat mayor says Kerry is looking to make headlines, needs to stop fantasizing about Israel's nightmares.

Prior to US Secretary of State John Kerry's speech, which is expected to be one attacking Israel, YESHA Council Internatinal Liaison and Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi said Kerry was not a person who could be relied on.

"When I met with Kerry a few weeks ago, I understood that we're talking about a person who is disconnected from reality and looking to make headlines. He's a person who takes sides in an argument and confuses facts with wishes. During his years in office, Kerry has seen over and over again Israel's willingness to compromise, as well as the Palestinian Authority's stubbornness and insistence on ignoring golden opportunities for lasting peace."

Revivi also said Kerry "has to stop dreaming and fantasizing about what Israel considers to be a nightmare. He also needs to connect to reality, and stop believing his fantasies are facts."

Oded Revivi, British-born Mayor of Efrat and International Liaison of the YESHA Council