Maryland Rep: 'Kerry and Obama wanted to disadvantage Israel'

Maryland Representative Whip Steny Hoyer reacted on Tuesday night reported that Secretary of State John Kerry and outgoing US President Barack Hussein Obama intended to lay out a formulation that would disadvantage Israel in any future negotiations on a final settlement with the Palestinian Authority.

"I urged the Administration to veto the recently passed U.N. Security Council resolution regarding Israel and settlements. Unfortunately, they failed to do so, and Israel's enemies were strengthened.

"As Ambassador Power pointed out in her statement on the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 on the situation in the Middle East, '...as long as Israel has been a member of this institution, Israel has been treated differently from other nations at the United Nations.' 2016 was no exception, and there were more resolutions regarding Israel than there were regarding Syria, North Korea, Iran, South Sudan, and Russia combined.

"Now, it is my understanding that Secretary Kerry, in the last few days of this Administration, intends to outline the parameters of an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. This flies in the face of the United States's longstanding position that such a formulation should be reached only through negotiations by the parties and not by the United States, the United Nations, or any other third party.

"I urge Secretary Kerry and the Administration not to set forth a formula, which will inevitably disadvantage Israel in any negotiation. The United States must now take steps to signal unequivocally to the entire world that we will continue to stand by our ally Israel as it seeks to build a future of peace and safety as a Jewish state and an equal member of the family of nations," Hover concluded.

UN Resolution 2334 is widely accepted as having been crafted at least partially by the Obama administration.