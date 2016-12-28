Security forces shut down PA weapons factory

On Tuesday night, the IDF, Shabak, and the Judea and Samaria Police found and apprehended weapons distributors in Nablus.

During the operation, four wanted terror suspects were arrested, and ammunition factories were discovered. As well, several other suspects were apprehended.

In total, 450 weapons were confiscated and 42 ammunition factories were closed on Tuesday night.

Border Police, as well as the Judea and Samaria police, Shabak, and the IDF, arrested 12 suspects for involvement in terror, violence towards citizens, and disruption of order.

Both the suspects and the ammunition have been taken for investigation.



Illegal eapons factory

Credit: IDF spokesperson