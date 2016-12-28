Suspicious object forces Trump Tower evacuation

Trump Tower in New York was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered.

The package turned out to be a backpack full of toys.

The hysteria began at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon when a suspicious package was reported in the atrium of Trump Tower, near the Nike Town store.

A sniffing dog brought in by the police sat down on the package, suggesting it to be explosive.

Surveillance showed an unidentified boy accidentally leaving his backpack in the atrium after visiting with his family.

After a bomb squad was brought in, the package was deemed safe.

Police tweeted, "Suspicious package at Trump Tower has been examined by NYPD Bomb Squad. Deemed to be an unattended bag and safe."

After police allowed civilians back in the building, a Trump spokesperson Sean Spicer tweeted, "Back to work here at Trump Tower after a false alarm. Thanks NYPD."

New York Police receive approximately 42 "suspicious package" reports a day, though a truly suspicious package is rare.

At the time of the bomb scare, President-elect Donald Trump himself was in Florida.