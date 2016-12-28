Nasrallah: Arab armies are being destroyed for Israel

Hezbollah leader says the “axis of resistance” will emerge victorious, accuses Israel of being behind death of Hamas scientist.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday said that the “axis of resistance” will emerge victorious from the conflicts in the region.

Speaking in a televised address and quoted by the Naharnet website, Nasrallah also accused some armies of seeking to “destroy the Arab armies for the sake of Israel and to topple the resisting Arab regimes for the sake of Israel.”

“The axis of resistance will emerge victorious and stronger from this global war against it in all countries,” said the Hezbollah leader.

“After the resistance humiliated the Israeli army in Lebanon and Palestine, there are efforts to destroy the region's armies for the sake of the Israeli army,” he claimed, according to Naharnet.

Nasrallah then accused Israel of being behind the death of Hamas scientist Mohamed Zaouari in Tunisia, echoing Hamas’s claims that Israel is responsible.

“Israel is targeting every mind that might belong to the Resistance as it assassinated Mohamed Zaouari in Tunisia, Hassan Al-Laqqis and the Iranian and Iraqi nuclear scientists,” he charged, adding, “Israel cannot tolerate the presence of minds, wills, armies, resistance, scientists or intellects that might get united to confront the Zionist project.”

Nasrallah added emphasized that Hezbollah “trusts our people and nation regardless of the pains and tragedies, and this nation won’t abandon Palestine.”

Since the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Nasrallah has been forced to hide in a bunker, but he continues to appear on television from time to time, usually to boast about how Israel is allegedly afraid of Hezbollah.

This past summer, the Hezbollah chief claimed that Israel is deterred by Lebanon and also said that the Second Lebanon War caused the IDF to be undermined.

In a previous interview several months ago, Nasrallah threatened to target civilian sites across Israel and to invade the northern Galilee region.

In August, the Hezbollah leader denied that he has been hiding in an underground bunker for the past decade, claiming he only chooses to “stay away from the spotlight”.