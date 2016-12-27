Abbas 'euphoric' over passage of anti-Israel UN resolution

PA President says anti-Israel UN resolution and Paris peace conference can end 'settlements' once and for all.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas reacted with “near-euphoria” to the passage of UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which declared all Jewish presence over the 1940 armistice lines to be 'illegal,' the Hebrew website nrg reported Tuesday.

According to nrg, Abbas expressed hope that the resolution and the upcoming Paris peace conference could be used to end all Jewish "settlements" in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.

Abbas reportedly said that the resolution "proves that the world rejects settlements as illegal, and [accepts that] they were established on our occupied land, including east Jerusalem.”

"We hope that the conference in France will create a mechanism for ending Israeli settlements on our land." Abbas also reportedly said. "The resolution paves the way for the peace conference scheduled to take place in Paris next month."

PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that the resolution would aid BDS initiatives against Israel. “It will now be possible to impose a boycott on the settlements, and even employ legal sanctions against companies that work with [them].”

Al-Maliki said that the PA would use the UN resolution to bring Israel to the International Criminal Court this coming year. “We are working on shaping a vision that sees 2017 as the year of the end of Israeli occupation.”

Earlier, Fatah pledged to "intensify" its efforts to "end the occupation."