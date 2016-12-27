Watch: Obama one of worst foreign policy presidents ever

Liberal Attorney Alan Dershowitz says President Obama will go down in history 'as one of the worst foreign policy presidents ever.'

Liberal attorney Alan Dershowitz said that President Obama would go down in history "as one of the worst foreign policy presidents ever" on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends' program Monday morning.

Dershowitz blasted the President's decision to allow the UN Security Council to pass an anti-Israel resolution condemning all Jewish presence over the 1949 armistice lines as illegal last week.

"That's not the way policy should be made." Dershowitz said of Obama's feud with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. "To get even in the lame-duck period, when there are no checks and balances and you don't have to worry about any election. It''s the most undemocratic thing a president can do to tie the hands of his successor during the lame-duck period."

Dershowitz accused President Obama of dishonest regarding the resolution. "What he did was so nasty, he pulled a bait and switch. He told the American public this is all about the settlements deep in the West Bank. And yet, he allowed he representative to the U.N. to abstain --which is really a vote for-- a resolution that says the Jews can't pray at the Western Wall...Jews can't live in the Jewish Quarter [of Jerusalem] where they have lived for thousands of years. And he's going to say, 'Whoops! I didn't mean that!' Well read the resolution! You're a lawyer, you went to Harvard Law School."

"He called me into the Oval Office before the election...and he told me he would always have Israel's back. I didn't realize what he meant is that he would have Israel's back so he could stab them in the back." he added.

He said that the resolution "will make peace much more difficult to achieve, because the Palestinians will now say: 'We can get a state through the UN. We can get a state through the BDS movement...We can get a state through the International Criminal Court...We don't have to negotiate. We don't have to make painful compromises."

"He will go down in history, President Obama as one of the worst foreign policy presidents ever." he said of Obama's legacy.