Former ambassador: Obama obsesses about Israel while Syrians die

Former Israeli Ambassador to the US Danny Alayon accused the Obama Administration of obsessing over Israel while ignoring humanitarian crises and massacres elsewhere in the region.

Speaking to Fox News, Ayalon said: “Imagine that just a day before Christmas Eve and Hanukkah, President Obama was busy not trying to help innocent Syrians who are getting murdered in Aleppo, or dealing with the emergency humanitarian crisis, but instead was working to undermine Israel.”

“You’ve got a million killed in Syria, a brutal, autocratic regime in Iran. You have [Turkish President] Erdogan arresting justices, terror in Libya, the Russians invading Ukraine, taking Crimea, and no resolutions against any of them. There’s one yardstick for Israel. Another for the rest of the world.”he added.

According to Ayalon, no president has ever turned away from Israel the way President Obama has.

Ayalon expressed hope that President-elect Donald Trump will be able to mitigate the damage President Obama has caused once he takes office. “Israelis believe that finally we have a U.S. president who not only keeps his promises and is very smart but is also is someone who thinks outside of the box. [President-elect Trump] may have a better chance than any president in the last 40 years to bring both sides together. If the Palestinians and the Arabs understand that he will not bend on (the settlement) thing, and if they don’t accept that, he’ll refuse to back down on things like moving the embassy to Jerusalem."