Watch: Celebrating Hanukkah - and Aliyah - at the airport

This morning, Minister of Aliyah and Absorption Sufa Landover held a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony in Ben Gurion International Airport with 121 new immigrants who arrived on a special flight with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

The immigrants, who arrived from Ukraine, gathered at the airport with Landover and Chairman of the International Fellowship Jeff Kaye for a celebratory Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony at the airport. The new immigrants sang Hanukkah songs and celebrated their first Hanukkah as Israelis.

Landover told the new immigrants: “Today we are celebrating two holidays together - the holiday of your aliyah to Israel and Hanukkah. Hanukkah is a time of miracles, and aliyah to Israel is a miracle for the Jewish Nation and the State of Israel - as it is a miracle for every new immigrant who decides to tie his fate to the Land of Israel.”

“You landed in Israel during the Festival of Lights, and I wish that your lives here in Israel will every day be filled with light, like the lights that flicker every night in streets and houses.

“Because every one of you is a small light who makes up part of the great light of the Nation of Israel and the State of Israel,” Landover said.