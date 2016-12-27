Hassan Nasrallah - Israeli lifesaver?

When most people hear the name Hassan Nasrallah, it arouses negative sentiments for the leader of the Lebanese terrorist organization of Hezbollah. They are reminded of a man who has the blood of thousands on his hands. While the man may live in infamy, the name is shared by another individual, an Israeli, who has chosen to dedicate his life to saving the lives of others.

Meet the Israeli Hassan Nasrallah , a 24-year-old from the Israeli-Arab town of Qalansuwa, located seven kilometers east of Netanya. Nasrallah volunteers as an EMT with Israel’s national volunteer EMS organization United Hatzalah. He is part of the Arab Taibe chapter of the organization and provides medical first response to both Jews and Arabs who live in the area.

Nasrallah, who has been a volunteer EMT for the past five years said that he grew up in a house that very much emphasized the importance of helping others, no matter who they are, where they are from, or what religion they believe in.

Nasrallah said that people do a ‘double-take’ when they hear his name. “It sometimes makes people skip a beat, but afterward they treat me like everyone else. When I go out to help people, it isn’t my name that makes a difference, it is the medical knowledge and equipment that I have been given by the organization that makes a difference. Jew or Arab, we are all the same when it comes to saving lives, and we work together.”

“I always tell people, that it doesn’t matter who you are, or where you are from, or even what your name is. What matters is how much you can do for others. The work that I am able to do as a volunteer EMT is what truly gives me a sense of meaning. I wish to thank everyone at [Israeli emergency medical service] United Hatzalah for the opportunity they have given me, to volunteer with them and save lives."

Nasrallah’s efforts were recently praised by the CEO of United Hatzalah, Moshe Teitelbaum, who said that "Nasrallah is doing life-saving work with our organization. His efforts, along with the efforts of every volunteer who leaves their daily routine to head out to save lives, is very much appreciated and applauded.”