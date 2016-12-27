Hamas: Israel has become a burden to the world

Hamas leadership praised the recent UN resolution which declared Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem illegal.
At a press conference in Turkey earlier this week, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal said that Israel has become a “burden” to the world, and that the Palestinian side is the winning side.
Mashaal said that the passage of the UN resolution was a step in the right direction in the “struggle for the returning of the Land” to Arab hands - without political negotiations with Israel.
Likewise, Mashaal blamed Israel for all fighting in the Middle East - including the Sunni-Shiite conflict manifested in the Syrian civil war and fighting in Iraq and Yemen.