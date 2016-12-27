Gingrich to Congress: Condemn Obama over anti-Israel resolution

Former House speaker urges Congress to condemn Obama for allowing anti-Israel resolution to pass the UN Security Council.

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich urged Congress on Monday to condemn the Obama administration for allowing the resolution against Israeli “settlements” to pass the UN Security Council.

In a series of tweets, Gingrich also urged the incoming administration of Donald Trump to work to undo the damage caused by the United States abstaining in the vote, thus allowing the resolution to pass.

“Why is the Obama team waging war against Israel? Why are they taking steps to isolate and then kill a democracy and an ally? Congress should pass resolutions January 3-4 condemning Obama attacks on Israel and demanding he not participate in French or UNSC attacks,” tweeted Gingrich.

“President-elect Trump must prepare a comprehensive offensive for Jan 29 to undo the damage to Israel the Obama team is inflicting,” he added.

In the wake of the vote at the Security Council, there have been calls for the United States to cut off funding to the UN until the resolution is reversed.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced on Saturday he will propose a measure to pull U.S. funding for the UN unless the UN Security Council repeals the resolution it passed condemning Israeli settlements.

"It's that important to me," Graham told CNN. "This is a road we haven't gone down before. If you can't show the American people that international organizations can be more responsible, there is going to be a break. And I am going to lead that break."

"I will do everything in my power, working with the new administration and Congress, to leave no doubt about where America stands when it comes to the peace process and where we stand with the only true democracy in the Middle East, Israel," Graham added, noting that American funding accounts for 22% of the UN's budget.

The move appeared to receive the backing of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) who tweeted on Saturday night, “No US $ for UN until reversed.”

Republican lawmakers blasted Obama shortly after Friday’s vote, with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) saying the decision to abstain in the UN Security Council vote was "absolutely shameful."

"Today's vote is a blow to peace that sets a dangerous precedent for further diplomatic efforts to isolate and demonize Israel. Our unified Republican government will work to reverse the damage done by this administration, and rebuild our alliance with Israel," Ryan said in a statement.

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) said Obama's abstention "has made us complicit in this outrageous attack” and added the abstention "emboldens" Israel's enemies.