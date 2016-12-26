Jerusalem Mayor: Jerusalem not open for negotiation

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat expressed support for Prime Minister Netanyahu's position vis a vis the U.S. this evening, requesting that the incoming administration articulate Israel's position to the rest of the world.

"They have always said in Israel, from Ben Gurion through Begin, that it does not matter what the nations do, it matters what Israel does. I wish to strengthen the Prime Minister, who stands in front of the national camp as a shield, protecting the rights and status of the Jewish nation and the Torah of Israel, and he stands as a wall against all who would weaken us. I call also upon the President of the United States to act fast and relate to the nations that Jerusalem is not open to negotiation." Barkat said.