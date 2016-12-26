Iranian dissidents ask Trump to renegotiate nucear deal

Iranian dissidents pen letter to President-elect Donald Trump, asking him to keep campaign promise to renegotiate Iran nuclear deal.

A group of influential Iranian dissidents will ask President-elect Donald Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to renegotiate the nuclear deal with Iran and to take a tougher stance on the Islamic Republic than his predecessor, Barack Obama, Fox News reported.

Fox News obtained a letter the dissidents plan to send to the President-elect.

"During the presidential campaign, we and millions of Iranians followed your forthright objection to the nuclear agreement reached between the Obama administration and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the letter reads. “We sincerely hope that with your election, the new administration and the United States Congress will have the opportunity for the first time to review the regional and international outcomes of that disastrous agreement without any reservations, as was promised to the voters."

The letter continues: "We hope under your leadership the United States helps the Iranian people to take back their country from the Islamist gang which has been in charge for the last four decades."

Signatories to the letter include prominent Iranian human rights activists and former political prisoners,

President-elect Trump has called the Iran nuclear deal the JCPOA, a "disaster" and "the worst deal ever negotiated." He vowed to renegotiate the deal to achieve terms which are more favorable to the US.