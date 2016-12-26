Anti-Semitic graffiti at Paris school named for Anne Frank

Anti-Jewish and anti-Roma graffiti were found at a suburban Paris school named for Anne Frank.

Anti-Jewish and anti-Roma graffiti were drawn in black marker on the front gate and the mailbox of a suburban Paris Jewish school named for teenage Holocaust diarist Anne Frank.

The graffiti on the Anne Frank School in Montreuil, an eastern suburb of Paris, was discovered on Sunday afternoon, the French daily Le Parisian reported.

The graffiti included swastikas and Stars of David with the word Jude, as well as statements such as “Jews forbidden” and “Filthy Jewish and Romani people.”

More graffiti was later found on other outside walls of the building.

There were no security cameras in place to help identify the vandals.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Municipal workers on Monday painted over the graffiti. Local officials condemned the incident.

“The inscriptions on Montreuil’s Anne Frank School are despicable. These actions will not remain unpunished.” France’s education minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said in a tweet.

“This is the school that was targeted, particularly because of its name, Anne Frank,” she wrote, “I was very proud to be a principal in this school. I love it. I am deeply affected by this and can barely hold back the tears.”