Huckabee to head US-Israel Business Alliance mission to Israel

Former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, a supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump, will be headlining the upcoming “US-Israel Business Alliance” mission to Israel, led by the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and its Executive Public Policy Committee – Dr. Joseph Frager, Odiliya Yakubuv, Dr. Paul Brody, and Duvi Honig- along with a delegation of prominent businessmen and women.

In a note to Committee members, Governor Huckabee expressed his excitement for the mission: “Israel faces irrational and destructive economic terrorism with the BDS movement. I look forward to being part of a delegation of Americans who will visit with Israeli friends in government and in the private sector, to assure them of strong support for Israel and to help bring assurances that the incoming American administration is committed to forging new levels of friendship and support with Israel.”

The mission will take place January 3rd and 4th. It will include a special symposium at the Knesset; VIP dinner and business networking event at the King David Hotel; and a private dinner at the home of President Reuvein Rivlin. Other participants include Chief Rabbi David Lau, Israeli Justice Minister, Rami Levi, the head of the supermarket chain which bears his name, Eyal Chaimovsky of the Jerusalem Development Authority, Erez Viner of the Jerusalem Winery, and Dr. Shlomo Kalish, a global venture capitalist.

“The BDS movement, UN anti-Semitism and other threats against Israel pose a substantial threat against Jewish community businesses in Israel, the United States and around the world,” Mr. Honig explains.

“The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is thankful to our growing list of VIP and grassroots partners who are enabling us to succeed in our mission to help our brethren thrive amidst the threats.”