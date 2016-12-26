Netanyahu: "Enough with the exile mentality"

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday afternoon responded to criticism of his response to the UN Security Council resolution.

"This morning I read in several newspapers that the aggressive stand I took with the countries that voted against us has been accepted. Israel is a country with national pride, and we do not turn the other cheek. Our response was rational, resolute, and responsible. It was the natural response of a healthy country which makes clear that the United Nation’s action is not acceptable to us.”

"There is an ongoing importance to our response, even if there's another attempt or two to hurt us in the coming month. But there is no substitute for a resolute response since it creates the basis for different treatment later. To describe our protest as a world war is ridiculous."

"Enough of this exile (mentality),” said Netanyahu. “There is no political wisdom to being obsequious. Not only were our relations with the countries of the world not hurt by this event, but they will actually improve over time. Countries respect strong states that stand on their own and do not respect weak states that are obsequious and bow their heads. Israel under my leadership is a strong, proud country. We will continue to defend our country and we will continue to develop our country.”

Netanyahu's remarks were made at a ceremony launching a new economic and social development program in the Galilee city of Maalot.