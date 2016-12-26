'In 2017 we're going to The Hague'

Close associate of PA chairman says the PA will stop using violence to fight Israel and instead will sue Israeli commanders in the ICC.

A close associate of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, emboldened by the passing of the anti-Israel resolution by the UN Security Council on Friday, is threatening to sue Israeli officers in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“In 2017 we will go to The Hague,” the associate, Palestinian Arab journalist Nasser Lahham, told Channel 2 News on Sunday.

"We have hundreds of pages with names of IDF officers. Every pilot and every officer and every soldier, we have his picture, his name, and we are waiting for him at The Hague. If we succeed in just one case, it's a different world,” added Lahham.

The journalist also said that he has been calling on Palestinian Arabs through his television network to stop using violence against Israel and replace it with diplomatic actions.

"I told my people on live television – we will take the Israelis to The Hague in suits and ties, we will place handcuffs on their hands," said Lahham. "Do not use violence. This is a war without bullets. Just wait, give us another chance."

The PA officially joined the ICC on April 1, 2015, and immediately filed a series of legal complaints with the court. In addition to claiming that Israel committed war crimes during the 2014 Gaza war, it also claimed that Israeli “settlements” are “an ongoing war crime”.

It should be noted, however, that the PA is itself not immune from lawsuits at the ICC. In fact, Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Center has already launched lawsuits against Abbas and Hamas leaders at the ICC.