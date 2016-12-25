US Ambassador to Israel summoned for reprimand

Netanyahu summons US Ambassador; new policy guidelines to be announced

Israel Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu summoned the US Ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, for an official reprimand, in response to the American anti-Israel resolution passed by the UN Security Council against communities in Judea and Samaria.

The United States abstained in the vote and Israel has charged that the American administration led the passing of the resolution.

As earlier reported, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today (Sunday) instructed that the ambassadors of those countries that voted in favor of the UN Security Council anti-Israel resolution be summoned for reprimand at the Foreign Ministry.

The meetings will be personal one-on-one talks with the relevant Foreign Ministry desk officers.

At the same time, the Prime Minister instructed that a working plan for UN diplomacy policy be prepared, to be released in about a month.

Additional diplomatic steps will be discussed in this afternoon's cabinet meeting, as will be policy directives regarding public statements about the government. Until now, each minister has been given freedom to react to recent events as he saw fit.