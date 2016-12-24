Shaked: We survived Pharaoh, we'll survive this

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) reacted on Saturday night to the UN Security Council's Resolution 2334, which ordered Israel to stop all building in the "Palestinian territory" of Judea and Samaria.

"Happy Hanukkah to the entire Jewish nation," Shaked said. "The UN Security Council's resolution, passed just before Hanukkah, reminds us of something in our history. But this time, we're strong enough that this decision won't change too much.

"There's something very sad and pitiful about that moment when the Security Council votes for an anti-Israel resolution and the world cheers. It's the moment that shows all the filth and corruption in the UN. Half a million men, women, and children are being murdered in Syria, and this bastard organization does not even raise a hand to help.

"But when it comes to harming the Jewish state, why not. Syria they protect. There are no resolutions against it. But against the only democratic country in the Middle East there are dozens of resolutions. It's just like David Ben Gurion said: 'Oom, shmoom.'* We've survived Pharaoh, we'll survive this, too," Shaked concluded.

*The Hebrew acronym for the UN is pronounced Oom (umot meuchadot). The repetition of a word with "sh" at the beginning is a form of deprecation.