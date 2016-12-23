Berlin truck terrorist visited mosque after murderous attack

Security camera video reveals Muslim terrorist who murdered 12, wounded dozens more showed up at local mosque after attack.

Police say that Anis Amri, the prime suspect in Monday’s deadly terror attack in Berlin, visited a local mosque shortly after the murderous attack that killed 12 and left 48 wounded.

On Friday it was revealed that Amri, a 24-year old Tunisian migrant living in Germany, was spotted on a closed circuit television system while entering a mosque in the Moabit neighborhood of Berlin.

Authorities have reported that Amri entered the mosque roughly eight hours after the attack on a Christmas market, in which a truck ran down shoppers preparing for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

The mosque in question was raided by police on Thursday in connection with the ongoing investigation into Monday’s attack