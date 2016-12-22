Ministers blast 'Guinness world record in hypocrisy' at UN

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) blasted the news of the UN Security Council’s impending vote on a resolution which calls for an end to building in Judea and Samaria.

“Backing the Palestinians at the UN will continue to bolster the Palestinians in their extremist views and will push peace further away. We expect that our friend the US will issue a veto, as resolutions like this damage any future chance of an arrangement,” she said.

Education Minister and Jewish Home party head Naftali Bennett, speaking Thursday at a leadership conference sponsored by the BeSheva weekly newspaper, termed the vote a "Guinness world record in hypocrisy", adding that "Just a half an hour away from here a genocide is going on, hundreds of thousands of children, women and men are being slaughtered daily and the world stands silent. Yet the very same world is going to gather this evening to condemn Israel for building in their own land. 200 metres from here is the ancient city of Jerusalem, which has been ours for 3000 years."

"Whoever gathers to condemn us for building here and does nothing to fight Molotov cocktails and murder has chosen the wrong side of history. Today the battle is between good and evil and Israel stands at the forefront of the good forces with Hezbollah and ISIS in the north and Hamas in the south. We are fighting for the free world, yet the free world is gathering to condemn us.

"I will say to everyone at the Security Council: if you raise your hand or remain silent in the vote against Israel, you're supporting the forces of terror, you're supporting airplanes hitting buildings in New York and trucks killing people in Berlin, terror attacks in Brussels, Orlando and Dallas."