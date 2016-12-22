Moroccan arrested in connection to ISIS Paris attacks

German police arrested a Moroccan man whom they believe is linked to the ringleader of 2015 attacks in Paris.

The suspect, identified as Redouane S., was arrested yesterday and charged with being a member of the Islamic State cell that carried out the six deadly attacks in Paris in November 2015 which left 129 dead.

The leader of the cell, Belgian-Moroccan jihadist Abdelhamid Abaaoud, led the November 2015 attacks in Paris before being killed in a police raid.

The 24-year-old Redouane is accused of having taken orders from Abaaoud, including locating safe houses for the killers in order to enable them to prepare for the attacks.

Redouane located the houses in Turkey and Greece between October 2014 and early 2015 and these served as bases to prepare for the attacks, according to a statement by the German federal prosecutor's office.

Redouane was allegedly also also aware of Abaaoud's plans and preparations for an attack in the eastern Belgian city of Verviers, before the cell was dismantled in a deadly raid in January 2016.

The suspect was allegedly also aware of a meeting of cell members in Verviers, Belgium on January 15, 2015 during which Abdelhamid Abaaoud planned the attacks in Paris on November 13, 2015.

"Even after his arrival in Germany in May 2015, he was in contact with the group around Abaaoud and was ready for further instructions," prosecutors said.

The accused was arraigned before a judge on Wednesday, a day after his arrest in Lower Saxony state.