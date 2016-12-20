Arab gang threatens Arutz Sheva - in the heart of Jerusalem

Last month, an Arab gang vandalized a church in eastern Jerusalem. Touring the site, Arutz Sheva reporter is threatened by the same gang.

About a month ago, as workers at a church in eastern Jerusalem went out for their lunch break, a gang of Muslim vandals broke into the church and laid waste to the premises.

Since then, the Arabs have continued to threaten the church workers - American citizens - and prevent them from getting close to the church premises.

Arutz Sheva joined Jerusalem city councilman Aryeh King for a tour of the site - when we were accosted by the same Arab gang, who threatened to hurt us if we took pictures of the area.

Councilman King said of the incident: “There is an objective here to control - and change the character of - Jerusalem. I will struggle against this with all my strength, as I did in the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood [of Jerusalem.]”

“I have turned to senior officials in Jerusalem and to Minister of Internal Security Gilad Erdan, and requested that they provide all the assistance they can to the American Christians, who are struggling with the tough ‘street rules’ of eastern Jerusalem,” King told Arutz Sheva.





