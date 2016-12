Becky Norton Dunlop, a member of Donald Trump's transition team, spoke to Arutz Sheva about the new administrations approach to Israel.

Trump transition member, Heritage Foundation member and Ronald Reagan Distinguished Fellow Becky Norton Dunlop told Arutz Sheva at the 2nd Jerusalem Leader's Summit that signs were already evident that Trump would take a different approach to Israel than his predecessors.

Norton Dunlop said that America wishes to have a working relationship with other world leaders and not to dictate to them what to do.