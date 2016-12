Three hurt in shooting at Islamic Center in Zurich Moments after Russian ambassador to Turkey assassinated,Swiss police report three people hurt during shooting at Islamic center in Zurich. Contact Editor ,

iStock Zurich police (illustration) Moments after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was assassinated,Swiss police reported that three people were hurt during a shooting at the Islamic center in Zurich. According to reports the three are seriously injured. The motives of the gunman are as yet unknown.