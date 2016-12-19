Flooding in Raanana – police rescue trapped motorists

Heavy storms and torrential rains caused flooding today (Monday) on seven streets in Ra'anana. The streets blocked to traffic include Keren Hayesod, Ha’chayal, Har Sinai, Ahuza, Herzl, Ben-Gurion and Agam. All the streets were later opened to traffic thanks to the strenuous efforts of municipal authorities.

Police helped rescue stranded motorists on the flooded streets, including a car of disabled adults and children.

Raanana Municipality said that its teams are working on the ground in the rain to help residents and that all relevant departments are on heightened alert.

Flooding was also reported in Herzliya . A kindergarten was flooded on Ilanot Street, and firefighters had to rescue the children from the kindergarten and from nearby homes that had been completely flooded.

At the same time, the Israel Airports Authority reported that due to the weather, there have been minor delays in flight departures and arrivals at Ben Gurion Airport. Activity is expected to return to normal in the coming hours.

Tonight the rain is expected to continue, especially in the center and the Negev. No rain is expected tomorrow but temperatures will be unseasonably low. In the coming days, moderate rain expected throughout the country.