Watch: Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in shooting attack

The Russian ambassador to Ankara Andrei Karlov was killed in a gun attack in the Turkish capital on Monday.

The gunman who assassinated Russia's ambassador to Ankara, Andrey Karlov, at an art exhibition Monday shouted out "Aleppo" and "revenge" as he fired, according to an eyewitness account.



"When the ambassador was delivering a speech, a tall man wearing a suit fired into the air first and then took aim at the ambassador," Hasim Kilic, a correspondent for the Turkish daily Hurriyet, told AFP. "He said something about 'Aleppo' and 'revenge'."

The attack came after days of protests in Turkey over Russia's role in Syria.

According to information released by Turkish authorities the gunman was one of the rebels against the Syrian army and he entered the room under the guise of a journalist. Security forces tracked down the suspect and after a short gunfight he was shot dead.