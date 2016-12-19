Dichter to Ban: Only now you remember the UN's anti-Israel bias?

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Sunday fired back at outgoing UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, following his admission on Friday that the organization is biased against Israel.

"Ban Ki-moon has served as UN Secretary General for 10 years. A decade with hundreds of resolutions against Israel, but his voice was not heard. Now, just before the end of his tenure, the simple truth comes out of his mouth: the UN is biased against Israel," Dichter wrote on Facebook.

"In 2015 alone, 20 resolutions against Israel were adopted by the UN! Only one against Syria (which slaughtered 600,000 citizens). It's no wonder that the status of the UN is at an unprecedented low that has not been seen for many years.

“Let's hope the new Secretary General, Antonio Gutteres, does not wait until the end of his term before telling us the obvious truth, namely that the organization was not established to condemn Israel repeatedly,” wrote Dichter.

Turning directly to Guterres, he said, “Our Secretary General Antonio, begin your term in office with your predecessor's statement: The organization you are heading is negatively biased with respect to Israel. Change this line so that it will be clear that evil will be condemned, and that an enlightened country like Israel is not a problem for humanity, it is the solution.”

Ban’s comments came in a statement to the Security Council summarizing his ten years in office, in which he said that "we must never accept bias against Israel within UN bodies."

The Secretary General then admitted that the UN has a "disproportionate volume of resolutions, reports and conferences criticizing Israel" and that "in many cases, rather than helping the Palestinian cause, this reality has hampered the ability of the UN to fulfill its role effectively."

Friday’s remarks were not the first time that Ban has admitted the UN’s anti-Israel bias, though the last time he admitted it was during a 2013 session with Israeli students, and the comments were not widely reported by Israeli media.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, reacted to Ban’s statement last Friday and said, "The Secretary General admitted the clear truth; the UN's hypocrisy towards Israel has broken records over the past decade. During this time the UN passed 223 resolutions condemning Israel while only eight resolutions condemning the Syrian regime as it has massacred its citizens over the past six years. This is absurd."

"With a new Secretary General set to take office next month, we look forward to the possibility of a new era of fairness at the UN," the Ambassador added.