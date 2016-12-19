Trump donated $10,000 to Beit El yeshiva in 2003

US President-elect Donald Trump donated $10,000 towards building a yeshiva in Beit El in Samaria in 2003.

According to tax documents from the Trump Foundation obtained by the Jerusalem Post , the mogul-turned-politician donated the money to American Friends of Beit El. Trump also donated to the UJA-Federation, the American Jewish Committee and the American Jewish Historical Society in 2003.

Former MK Ya’acov “Ketzale” Katz, head of the National Union party,who is one of the founders of Beit El, told Galei Israel Radio that Trump made the donation in 2003 in honor of David Friedman, who was selected to be Trump's ambassador to Israel last week.

Friedman would become the president of American Friends of Beit El in 2013.

“I’ll let you in on a little secret:" Katz told Galei Israel Radio. "When Friedman was our guest of honor years ago, the president-elect of the US sent us a donation of $10,000. Except I didn’t know then that he would be president, otherwise I would have saved the check.”

He added that the donation was for the construction of a yeshiva in Beit El.