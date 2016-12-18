Ivanka Trump joining an anti-Trump synagogue?

Daughter and son-in-law of President-elect looking for new synagogue in DC area as they prepare for inauguration day.

As Donald Trump builds his cabinet and administration ahead of inauguration day on January 20th, Trump’s Jewish offspring are preparing for the spiritual transition to Washington D.C.

Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and the couple’s three children are relocating from New York to the capital, amid suggestions both the President-elect’s daughter and son-in-law could play important roles in the incoming Trump administration.

As part of the move, Ivanka and Kushner are reportedly hunting for a new spiritual home – an Orthodox synagogue in the D.C.-metro area.

But one of the possible choices, Ohev Sholom, could create political problems for the couple.

Ohev Shalom: The National Synagogue, D.C.’s oldest modern Orthodox synagogue, is led by Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld, often described as an ‘activist rabbi’, who slammed Trump during his March address to AIPAC.

“Do not listen to this man,” said Herzfeld, interrupting Trump’s speech. “He is wicked. He inspires racists and bigots.”

A source close to Ohev Sholom says representatives of Trump and Kushner inquired about the congregation, and that the couple are considering it for their new spiritual home.