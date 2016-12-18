Protesters attempt to block bus routes in Beit Shemesh

Protesters in Beit Shemesh attempt to block bus routes after decision to run buses without separation of men and women

Two residents of Beit Shemesh were arrested Sunday for disturbing the peace and causing damage to several buses in recent weeks, the haredi Kikar Hashabbat news website reported.

Police were deployed in large numbers at multiple demonstrations in Beit Shemesh Sunday to protest the decision to run buses without separating men and women's seating. Several bus lines which serve the Beit Shemesh community place women in the back half of the bus and men in the front.

Protesters who attempted to block the passage of public buses to their destinations were taken into custody by the police. No injuries were reported.