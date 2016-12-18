Government approves budget for bulletproofing buses

The Israeli government has approved Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz's (Likud) proposal to add more bulletproof buses in Judea and Samaria.

The buses will be used to transport students and residents in Judea and Samaria, allowing Israelis to travel without fear of a shooting or boulder-throwing attack.

The new plan will includes the addition of 113 more bulletproof buses between the years 2017 and 2021, and will cost the Israeli government 215 million NIS.

Katz said on Sunday morning, "I see great importance in adding bulletproof buses in Judea and Samaria. This will strengthen the settlements and allow us to increase the frequency of buses to different settlements, while at the same time ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens."

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said, "This is a critically important decision."

"I thank the Transportation Minister for finally bringing about this change, which will return Judea and Samaria's residents to their natural place as Israeli citizens with rights equal to those of Israel's other students and citizens," he added.

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) who heads the Subcommittee for Foreign and Security Issues in Judea and Samaria, said, "This will provide a crucial, important, and safe solution for travelers and improve the quality of life for Judea and Samaria's residents. I thank all those who have helped advance this issue."