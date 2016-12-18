WATCH: Ambassador hopes for better Israel-America relationship

Arutz Sheva interviewed President-elect Donald Trump's adviser and Israel Ambassador David Friedman during the US election campaigns. The interview focused on Trump's views on Israel and the "peace process," as well as other controversial topics such as building in Judea and Samaria, BDS, and Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"I've known Donald Trump for about fifteen years, met him in the context of being his lawyer, and we've become friends over the years," David Friedman told Arutz Sheva. "He knows how much I love Israel, and hopefully people who read Arutz Sheva know how much I love Israel, because I write a column for Arutz Sheva as often as I can.

"He wanted an adviser who he knew loved Israel. So I think hopefully people can take comfort in the fact that he's taking advice from me....he chose someone who he knows has a deep love of Israel, for all of Israel, for the entire land of Israel. And that alone I think says something about his feelings. He has a very strong view about who's right and who's wrong in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He remembers very well who was dancing on the roofs in 9/11 and who was mourning and who was crying.

"I have his assurances that he's not going to pressure Israel to do things that are not in Israel's best interest...if Israel wants to pursue a peace process he's happy to help. But he's not going to pressure Israel into things that they don't want to do," Friedman emphasized. "His view is that Israel should continue building settlements.... This is land that Israel has held for almost 50 years, the population of Judea and Samaria now is 400,000 people, the population of east Jerusalem is almost a million people...these people aren't going anywhere, and Israel's not going to make the same mistake they made in connection to the evacuation of Gaza. And he knows all that.

"He understands the relationship between Israel and US is very strategic. He made a comment I think it was a mistake a long time ago about Israel having to return the aid... That's not his view. He views the relationship as very strategic, he thinks the 4 billion dollars Israel gets every year is an excellent investment by the United States, it enables the United States to get the benefits of tremendous strategic and military technological cooperation."

Friedman also emphasized Trump "believes strongly in the capital of Israel being wherever the Jewish people want it to be, which is obviously the holy city of Jerusalem."

"He knows whats right and whats wrong," continued Friedman. "I'm very fortunate to be able to advise him and I'm very fortunate that he agrees with the fundamental concepts of a strong Israel with Jerusalem as its capital, without being pressured into some peace process that ultimately wont make any sense... Because when it doesn't end well, unfortunately all that does is result in more and more violence that unfortunately Israel has to deal with.

"I hope America and Israel can forge a new relationship, one that unfortunately we haven't had over the past eight years," Friedman concluded.