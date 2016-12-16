'We're trying to find a solution'

Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) arrived today in Amona, whose residents are slated to be evicted from their homes.

Ariel’s visit comes after a day of intensive contact between political officials and representatives of the community whose goal was to find a relocation plan acceptable to all parties involved.

“I have come to Amona to tell the residents that I salute them and that I will be with them in any situation. I respect the decision of the residents because it stems from a value-based, yet realistic, point of view,” Ariel said.

“In parallel, we are working to find an agreed-upon plan that will leave the residents on the mountain and strengthen settlement as a whole in Judea and Samaria. We still can’t praise a finished product but, as is known, ‘There’s no despair in the world at all.’”

Amona residents are braced for eviction as early as Saturday night or early next week.

“We are ready for the struggle that has been imposed upon us, and we call on the public to join us,” leader of Amona’s struggle Avichai Boaron told reporters.

“Here we built our homes. Unfortunately, it has remained outside [the jurisdiction of] the Regulation Law. Politicians explained to us that a positive development was achieved and that all the families would remain on the hilltop, but after two days the official document arrived, and what was written did not match what was said. The State did not commit to anything,” Buaron said.

“We call on all the leaders to find a solution - it’s still not too late. If there is a commitment [on the part of the government] to build substitute houses and kick the destruction out the door - then we will agree. If there is no commitment, we will not accept the plan. You do not uproot a man from his home.”