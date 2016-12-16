IsraelNationalNews.com

Watch: 11th annual race in memory of fallen soldier

Ido Ben Porat,

Memorial to Benaya Rhein
Memorial to Benaya Rhein
Yigal Lahav



The 11th annual race in memory of Major Benaya Rhein, who fell in battle during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, took place Friday morning in Karnei Shomron, a town in Samaria.

The race attracts hundreds of participants every year. While the larger race was occurring schoolchildren from Karnei Shomron raced through the halls of the memorial to Major. Rhein, and afterwards learned about his life and took part in various activities.

Lieutenant Colonel Shai Siman-Tov, who was critically injured during operation Protective Edge in 2014, waited the at the end of the 5 kilometer-long race to cheer the participants on.

מירוץ בניה ה-11
צילום: יגאל להב
חדר ההנצחה של בניה ריין הי"ד
צילום: יגאל להב

