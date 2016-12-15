'Do not to participate in razing Amona'

The Derekh Haim organization, which is devoted to implementing the Torah's dictates in Jewish public life, has called on security forces not to participate in the destruction of Amona. They emphasized that the community is situated on land belonging to the Jewish people which was redeemed from the hands of gentiles.

In a rabbinic letter publicized Thursday morning, the organization wrote "We encourage the dear residents of Amona at this time when the sword of exile is hanging over them, heaven forfend. May G-d guard and protect you within His nation and His land. The town of Amona resides on land belonging to the people of Israel as is written in the Torah, land which was redeemed from foreigners who conquered our country when we were forcibly exiled from it."

The rabbis called on the public to join the protest against the destruction and called on security forces not to participate in the destruction. "We call on the public to join the protest against the injustice. We call on members of the security establishment to act according to justice and integrity and not to blindly fulfill every command. The halakha states that "If a king decreed to violate a mitzvah, one does not obey him" (Maimonides, Laws of Kings). Even according to the laws of the country, one should not fulfill an order which is implicitly illegal. May we merit true leadership which stands firm in the way of the Torah for the sake of the people of Israel and the land of Israel."

The letter was signed by Rabbi Yitzhak Ginsburg, head of the "Derekh Haim" movement and of the "Gal Einei" institutions, Rabbi Dov Lior, rabbi of Kiryat Arba and Hevron, Rabbi Yisrael Ariel, head of the Temple Institute, Rabbi David Druckman, rabbi of Kiryat Motzkin, Rabbi Simcha Statner, head of the Nahalat Yisrael institutions, Rabbi Daniel Dov Stavski, head of the Baal Shem Tov house and Rabbi Yitzhak Shapira, head of the Od Yosef Hai yeshiva.

In the meantime Derekh Haim have stepped up their campaign against the High Court and against what they term the "dictatorship of the High Court of Justice". Derekh Haim activists distributed flyers and manifestos with campaign messages and demonstrated repeatedly outside the High Court and outside the house of Chief Justice Miriam Naor.