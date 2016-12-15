MK Slomiansky expected to suspend himself over allegations

MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home), who was accused of sexually harassing several women, is expected to suspend himself from his activities in the Knesset.

Army Radio writer Hadas Shteif published this morning that the rabbinical panel of the Jewish Home party that had convened in order to check the veracity of the allegations - after none of the allegedly harassed women came forward to file a complaint - called on Slomiansky to publish an apology in which he confessed to the actions.

The Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, told Army Radio, “When there are no complaints, this is the maximum that can be done, but a society cannot remain complacent, and we must say: something like this cannot happen by us...it is forbidden that such a thing happen by us or that it is given legitimacy or even condoned.”

Rabbi Eliyahu explained that testimonies were heard from three women. “[The testimonies] made an impression and we called the MK,” the Rabbi said. “It was not easy for him to hear things like this, especially as he is an active public figure. We told him that he must - as a public figure - express regret and take responsibility.”