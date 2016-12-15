'We will work so US will recognize Israel's rights to Golan'

Transportation Minister says Israel will work with Trump Administration so the US will recognize Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights.

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz pledged that the Israeli government would work with the Trump Administration to achieve US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Minister Katz made the remarks at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center marking 35 years since the Knesset extended Israeli law over the Golan Heights.

He added that the Israeli government would "set a target of 100,000 settlers in the Golan Heights in the following years and provide for all the necessary measures."

He also called for Israel to extend its sovereignty over the Jewish towns and cities surrounding Jerusalem, such as Maale Adumim, Betar Illit and Gush Etzion, "just as Menachem Begin did regarding the Golan Heights 35 years ago."

In addition, Katz pledged to construct a new railway station to serve residents of the Golan Heights.

He called for negotiations with Israel's neighbors, such as Egypt and Jordan, to grant autonomy to the Arabs in Judea and Samaria. He dismissed the idea of creating a new Arab state in Judea and Samaria, however, calling the idea "a violation of our historic rights to the land" and "a serious threat to Israel's security in the future."