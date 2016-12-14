Two wounded in stabbing attack in Old City of Jerusalem

Israeli police officer and civilian wounded during Arab terrorist attack in Old City of Jerusalem. Terrorist neutralized.

Three Israeli police officers were wounded by an Arab terrorist Wednesday afternoon near the Lions’ Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The terrorist stabbed the officers with a screwdriver before being shot and neutralized. He is now reportedly in critical condition.

MDA first responders were called to the scene and provided first aid to a man, roughly 35 years of age, who was lightly injured in the attack.

A United Hatzalah spokesperson said medics treated three individuals injured in the attack, though it is unclear if the terrorist was among the three.

One of the victims of the attack is an Arab boy, about 12 years of age.

MDA paramedic Re’em Naimi described the scene of the attack: “We saw a man, about 35-years old, fully conscious, with a stab wound in his upper body. We provided first aid and then evacuated him to a hospital while continuing to treat his wounds; he is in light, stable condition.”

“People at the scene brought us a boy from eastern Jerusalem who had a head wound, and claimed that he had been attacked by the terrorist. After treating him, we also evacuated him to the hospital.”

The injured have been transferred to Hadassah Mount Scopus and Shaarei Tzedek hospitals.

This is a developing story.