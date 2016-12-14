MK strips in protest of miniskirt ban

When parliamentary aides showed up for work scantily clad to protest the Knesset's dress code, one MK decided to join in - and strip down.





MK Manuel Trajtenberg joined in an impromptu protest Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Knesset building, stripping in solidarity with several female parliamentary aides unhappy with the legislature’s new dress code, issued earlier this month.

According to the new rules, both visitors and employees are prohibited from wearing the following pieces of clothing in the Knesset building: tank tops, cropped tops, shorts, ripped pants, clothing bearing explicitly political slogans, flip flops, and miniskirts.

Those changes did not sit well with several aides to Knesset Members, who on Wednesday showed up for work deliberately flouting the dress code, appearing scantily clad at the entrance to the Knesset building.

The aides, who work for Yesh Atid MKs Yael German and Karin Elharar, were barred from entering the building, as per Knesset regulations.

To their protest joined MK Manuel Trajtenberg (Zionist Union), who blasted the restrictions, sarcastically suggesting the female aides needed to come dressed in full-body Islamic cloaks. Trajtenberg proceeded to strip down to his undergarments at the Knesset entrance, in an unorthodox sign of solidarity with the protesting aides.